Stanley Allan Stone Stanley Allan Stone, who went by Allan, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona at age 81. Allan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Isabelle, son Christopher Stone and his wife Snezana of Claremont, CA, and daughter Elizabeth Zima and her husband Randy of Mesa, AZ, grandchildren Zachary and Ryan, and sister Doris Stahl of Warminster, PA. Allan was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended Penn State University. He served In the US Army for 2 years stationed in Germany. After returning from Germany, he married Isabelle and spent most of his career working at Scientific Systems Inc. He volunteered as an EMT for several years with Alpha Ambulance (now Centre Life Link EMS, Inc). He was a regular blood donor through the American Red Cross and was proud of the more than 24 gallons of blood he donated throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed playing tennis, watching his grandsons' soccer games and meeting friends at McDonald's. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516 or the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/) PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 21, 2020.