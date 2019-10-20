Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley P. Appleyard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley P. Appleyard August 5, 1948October 18, 2019 Stanley P. Appleyard, 71 of Howard, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center, surrounded by his family on Friday, October 18, 2019. Stanley was born on August 5, 1948, in Bellefonte a son of the late Charles and Betty (Hazel) Appleyard. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Traci L. Conway and her husband Scott, of Howard, his son, Michael P. Appleyard and his wife Nicole, of Wallaceton, his brother, Thomas C. Appleyard of Houtzdale. Also surviving are his 6 grandchildren; Stephen Conway (Brooke) of Howard, Blaine and Aidan Appleyard of Bellefonte, Jerek, Jaron, and Jalynn Garman all of Wallaceton; 2 great-grandsons, Leonardo James Conway and Kobe Michael Bechdel both of Howard. He was a member of Romola Bible Church. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in December, 1970. A Vietnam Veteran, he was awarded the Bronze Star during Tet Offensive. He then attended the Central PA Institute of Science and Technology in Pleasant Gap, earning a certificate of completion in Auto Body Fender and Repair. Subsequently, he retired as a truck driver for Davidson Brothers Trucking. Stanley enjoyed assembling model cars, especially classic models and could talk at length concerning the mechanics of most vehicles. He loved watching western movies and listening to classic 50's and 60's oldies and classic country music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Green. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10:30 AM-12 noon at the Romola Bible Church, Curtin Twp., Centre Co. with the funeral services to follow at 12 noon with Pastor Robert Maurer and Pastor William Livermore officiating. Burial will be in Romola Bible Church Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home, PO Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Stanley P. Appleyard. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

