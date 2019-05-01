Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella J. Jozefik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Stella J. Jozefik September 20, 1916 April 29, 2019 Stella J. Jozefik, 102, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home in Clearfield. Born on September 20, 1916, in Boston MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Antonia (Kularski) Rogus. On September 2, 1939, she married Joseph Jozefik. Joseph passed away on April 28, 1998. Stella attended the Clarence School. She was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Chapel in Snow Shoe. She was also a member of the St. Ann's Lodge and the Alter and Rosary Society. Stella was a homemaker. She enjoyed making quilts, afghans, gardening, and growing beautiful flowers. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Stella is survived by her two children, James Jozefik and his wife, Margie, of Snow Shoe and Louise Sotak and her husband, Edward, of Morrisdale. Also surviving are her four grandchildren; Rodney, Marcia, Jamie, and Carrie, one great granddaughter, Emily and two sisters; Genevieve Basalla of Milesburg and Barbara Starcovic of Clarence. Along with her parents and husband, Stella was preceded in death by her infant brother, Albert, brother, Frank, and six sisters: Cecelia Jendrisak, Pauline Wagoner, Elsie Caldana, Bernice Kochik, and infant sisters, Patricia and Pauline. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8pm with a rosary service at 7:45pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Chapel in Snow Shoe with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Snow Shoe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Queen of Archangels Parish Chapel, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

