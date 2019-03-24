Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stephanie Kasales Stephanie Kasales pas- sed powerfully from this world on Wednesday, February 27,2019 with her family at her side. She was 94 years old. She died in her beautiful room in Anthony House at Foxdale Village. She was one of eight children born to Mark and Martha Scarloss, Carpatho-Rusyn immigrants who settled in Coaldale, Pennsylvania. Her father was a coal miner and her mother took care of their large family. She graduated from Coaldale High School in 1943 and graduated from the Allentown School of Nursing in 1946. After graduation, she worked for a time on a Native American Reservation in Talihina, Oklahoma. She enjoyed her time there. On May 22, 1948, she married Edward L. Kasales, who was born in Tamaqua, PA. They settled in the Philadelphia suburbs ofMontgomery County, eventually buying a house in Telford. Her husband died on February 2, 1980. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Bauer and her husband Michael of Cooperstown, NY, and Barbara Kasales of Lemont, PA. She is also survived by her sister Marie Sinnott of Silver Spring, MD, her sister-in-law Nancy Scarloss of Wyomissing, PA, wife of her brother Joseph, her sister-in-law Eleanor Kuhl of Ann Arbor MI, and many nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her five grandsons -- Edward of Houston, TX, Robert and his wife Michelle of Winooski, VT, Henry of Cooperstown, NY, Benjamin of New York, NY, and Ethan Kasales of Lemont PA. She was predeceased by her brothers Walter (Florence), Peter, Paul (Genevieve), and Joseph, and her sisters Helen and Ann. She was also predeceased by her in-laws, John A. Kasales and Annie Buragas Kasales of Tamaqua, as well as her brothers-in-law, Dr. David Kuhl of Ann Arbor, MI, John A. Kasales Jr. of Ossian, IN, and Dr. Clarence J. Kasales and his wife Caroline J. Kasales of Hershey, PA. Stephanie and several of her friends started a kindergarten program for their children in Telford years before it was required. They also made arrangements for bus transportation.These same women were also instrumental in the founding of the Indian Valley Public Library in Telford. She was a lifelong advocate and supporter of public libraries and the programs they provide. After her husband died, she joined a women's investment club at the library and learned how to make her money grow. She worked hard at this, did lots of research, and she generated the income that allowed her to move to Foxdale Village in 2005. She was a charter member of the Souderton Telford Business and Professional Women's Club which was established in 1951, where she served on a scholarship committee that awarded money to local students who wanted to pursue degrees in nursing. She was very proud of this work. She served for many years at the polls on Election Day and always stressed the importance of voting. Throughout her career she worked as a dental assistant and also as a library and health aide for the North Penn Public School District. She was an original member of the Harvard University Nurses'; Health Study which began in 1976. Participating nurses were specifically chosen because of their ability to complete the health-related, often technical questionnaire thoroughly and accurately. They showed motivation to participate in the long-term study that required ongoing questions answered every two years. She was an excellent cook and a clean eater decades before this term ever existed. She made all her food from scratch, never ate processed foods, and always insisted that you should have a "rainbow of colors on your plate". This practice no doubt contributed to her good health and longevity. She was a lover of art and participated in the Art Goes to School Program in the Delaware Valley. The program still exists and works with students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Artwork reproductions were loaned by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and introduced to students by Art Goes to School Volunteers.She enjoyed visiting museums and was especially fond of the collection housed at the Barnes Foundation. Her daughter Barbara often accompanied her to museums in Philadelphia and Allentown. These visits influenced Barbara's decision to pursue an art history degree at Penn State. The final years of her life were a wonderful adventure. She loved living at Foxdale and said one week after she arrived that she wished she would have moved there sooner. She met many good friends there from all over the country. The residents at Foxdale are intelligent, well-read, and well-traveled. They can also be described as feisty and involved. They are an amazing group of people. She was able to attend movies, concerts, and lectures on their beautiful campus. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing bridge with Christine Ayoub and other members of the Foxdale bridge club. She also enjoyed attending the quarterly luncheons for the retired nurses group at Foxdale.Her time spent at Foxdale was a lovely final chapter to a well-lived life. The family would like to thank the many people who make Foxdale so extraordinary.Dr. Rodney Sepich, Dr. Susan Krieger, and the medical home staff diligently tended to her health concerns. Meg Clouser and Crystal Hansel, who supervise the health services department, were also very involved in her care. Stephanie had several serious health episodes over the years. The on-site medical team assisted her once when she collapsed in her cottage. The fact that such quick intervention was available on campus prolonged her life for an additional nine years. We can't offer enough praise to the nurses and other caregivers who were so loving to her during her stay at Darlington House and Anthony House. They were always kind and professional and they always treated her with respect and dignity, especially at the end of her life. We would like to thank the people who work in the life enrichment department who organized and implemented the many programs and outings that she so enjoyed. She was able to see many interesting sites in Centre County. She participated in art appreciation classes, exercise classes, and she attended religious services weekly. She particularly enjoyed listening to Rabbi David Ostrich of Congregation Brit Shalom in State College. She appreciated the staff in dining services and the kitchen staff who prepared her food over the years. The servers in the dining room were particularly kind to her and always made her feel special. She also appreciated the people who helped her with physical and occupational therapy. Their help and expertise allowed her to remain much more independent. We also want to thank the people who do such hard work on the housekeeping and maintenance staff. They maintain an absolutely impeccable facility. It is spotlessly clean inside and outdoors. The landscaping under the direction of Vladimir Maslow is especially beautiful. She enjoyed the many gardens. One of her favorite places to visit on campus was the whimsical garden of Ed and Elaine Wickersham. There really are not enough words to convey how grateful we are for the love and care that Stephanie received. She was a true trailblazer for a woman who was born in 1925. She was an extremely private, practical, and frugal woman who no doubt would be embarrassed by what you have just read. In fact, she tersely stated that an obituary about her life "would not be necessary". It is necessary. If cards were issued, she would be a card carrying member of The Greatest Generation. She was an incredibly strong woman who touched a lot of lives. She will be greatly missed. Memorial donations can be made to the Foxdale Training and Tuition Fund in her memory. This fund provides financial support for Foxdale employees who wish to further their education. A celebration of her life will be held at Foxdale Village in the spring. Details will be announced at a later date.

Stephanie Kasales Stephanie Kasales pas- sed powerfully from this world on Wednesday, February 27,2019 with her family at her side. She was 94 years old. She died in her beautiful room in Anthony House at Foxdale Village. She was one of eight children born to Mark and Martha Scarloss, Carpatho-Rusyn immigrants who settled in Coaldale, Pennsylvania. Her father was a coal miner and her mother took care of their large family. She graduated from Coaldale High School in 1943 and graduated from the Allentown School of Nursing in 1946. After graduation, she worked for a time on a Native American Reservation in Talihina, Oklahoma. She enjoyed her time there. On May 22, 1948, she married Edward L. Kasales, who was born in Tamaqua, PA. They settled in the Philadelphia suburbs ofMontgomery County, eventually buying a house in Telford. Her husband died on February 2, 1980. She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Bauer and her husband Michael of Cooperstown, NY, and Barbara Kasales of Lemont, PA. She is also survived by her sister Marie Sinnott of Silver Spring, MD, her sister-in-law Nancy Scarloss of Wyomissing, PA, wife of her brother Joseph, her sister-in-law Eleanor Kuhl of Ann Arbor MI, and many nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her five grandsons -- Edward of Houston, TX, Robert and his wife Michelle of Winooski, VT, Henry of Cooperstown, NY, Benjamin of New York, NY, and Ethan Kasales of Lemont PA. She was predeceased by her brothers Walter (Florence), Peter, Paul (Genevieve), and Joseph, and her sisters Helen and Ann. She was also predeceased by her in-laws, John A. Kasales and Annie Buragas Kasales of Tamaqua, as well as her brothers-in-law, Dr. David Kuhl of Ann Arbor, MI, John A. Kasales Jr. of Ossian, IN, and Dr. Clarence J. Kasales and his wife Caroline J. Kasales of Hershey, PA. Stephanie and several of her friends started a kindergarten program for their children in Telford years before it was required. They also made arrangements for bus transportation.These same women were also instrumental in the founding of the Indian Valley Public Library in Telford. She was a lifelong advocate and supporter of public libraries and the programs they provide. After her husband died, she joined a women's investment club at the library and learned how to make her money grow. She worked hard at this, did lots of research, and she generated the income that allowed her to move to Foxdale Village in 2005. She was a charter member of the Souderton Telford Business and Professional Women's Club which was established in 1951, where she served on a scholarship committee that awarded money to local students who wanted to pursue degrees in nursing. She was very proud of this work. She served for many years at the polls on Election Day and always stressed the importance of voting. Throughout her career she worked as a dental assistant and also as a library and health aide for the North Penn Public School District. She was an original member of the Harvard University Nurses'; Health Study which began in 1976. Participating nurses were specifically chosen because of their ability to complete the health-related, often technical questionnaire thoroughly and accurately. They showed motivation to participate in the long-term study that required ongoing questions answered every two years. She was an excellent cook and a clean eater decades before this term ever existed. She made all her food from scratch, never ate processed foods, and always insisted that you should have a "rainbow of colors on your plate". This practice no doubt contributed to her good health and longevity. She was a lover of art and participated in the Art Goes to School Program in the Delaware Valley. The program still exists and works with students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Artwork reproductions were loaned by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and introduced to students by Art Goes to School Volunteers.She enjoyed visiting museums and was especially fond of the collection housed at the Barnes Foundation. Her daughter Barbara often accompanied her to museums in Philadelphia and Allentown. These visits influenced Barbara's decision to pursue an art history degree at Penn State. The final years of her life were a wonderful adventure. She loved living at Foxdale and said one week after she arrived that she wished she would have moved there sooner. She met many good friends there from all over the country. The residents at Foxdale are intelligent, well-read, and well-traveled. They can also be described as feisty and involved. They are an amazing group of people. She was able to attend movies, concerts, and lectures on their beautiful campus. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing bridge with Christine Ayoub and other members of the Foxdale bridge club. She also enjoyed attending the quarterly luncheons for the retired nurses group at Foxdale.Her time spent at Foxdale was a lovely final chapter to a well-lived life. The family would like to thank the many people who make Foxdale so extraordinary.Dr. Rodney Sepich, Dr. Susan Krieger, and the medical home staff diligently tended to her health concerns. Meg Clouser and Crystal Hansel, who supervise the health services department, were also very involved in her care. Stephanie had several serious health episodes over the years. The on-site medical team assisted her once when she collapsed in her cottage. The fact that such quick intervention was available on campus prolonged her life for an additional nine years. We can't offer enough praise to the nurses and other caregivers who were so loving to her during her stay at Darlington House and Anthony House. They were always kind and professional and they always treated her with respect and dignity, especially at the end of her life. We would like to thank the people who work in the life enrichment department who organized and implemented the many programs and outings that she so enjoyed. She was able to see many interesting sites in Centre County. She participated in art appreciation classes, exercise classes, and she attended religious services weekly. She particularly enjoyed listening to Rabbi David Ostrich of Congregation Brit Shalom in State College. She appreciated the staff in dining services and the kitchen staff who prepared her food over the years. The servers in the dining room were particularly kind to her and always made her feel special. She also appreciated the people who helped her with physical and occupational therapy. Their help and expertise allowed her to remain much more independent. We also want to thank the people who do such hard work on the housekeeping and maintenance staff. They maintain an absolutely impeccable facility. It is spotlessly clean inside and outdoors. The landscaping under the direction of Vladimir Maslow is especially beautiful. She enjoyed the many gardens. One of her favorite places to visit on campus was the whimsical garden of Ed and Elaine Wickersham. There really are not enough words to convey how grateful we are for the love and care that Stephanie received. She was a true trailblazer for a woman who was born in 1925. She was an extremely private, practical, and frugal woman who no doubt would be embarrassed by what you have just read. In fact, she tersely stated that an obituary about her life "would not be necessary". It is necessary. If cards were issued, she would be a card carrying member of The Greatest Generation. She was an incredibly strong woman who touched a lot of lives. She will be greatly missed. Memorial donations can be made to the Foxdale Training and Tuition Fund in her memory. This fund provides financial support for Foxdale employees who wish to further their education. A celebration of her life will be held at Foxdale Village in the spring. Details will be announced at a later date. Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close