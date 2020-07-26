1/
Stephanie L. Wilson
Stephanie L. Wilson May 5, 1984-July 22, 2020 Stephanie L. Wilson, 36, of rural Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Stephanie was born on May 5, 1984 in Lewistown, a daughter of Wayne C. Laub and Tammy L. Bowsman Setzler both of Lewistown. Also surviving is her husband, Thomas M. Wilson II, at home, her step-son Thomas M. Wilson III of rural Bellefonte, her sister, Sherrie Wilt of Lewistown, and two nieces, Marianna N. Wilt and Gracie M. Wilt. Stephanie was a 2003 graduate of Indian Valley High School. She was a Personal Care Giver for Centre County Homemakers. She was of the Protestant faith. Stephanie loved music, going fishing and especially loved her cats. Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Samuel Reese officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Stephanie to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P.O. Box 288, 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA 16853. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
