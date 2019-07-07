Stephen J. Watkins July 9, 1985July 1, 2019 Stephen J. Watkins, 33, of Bellefonte passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born on July 9, 1985 in Bellefonte, he was the son of Gerald S. Watkins and Jennifer L. (Davis) Treadwell. Stephen was a 2003 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School, and a club member of VFW Post 1600. He is survived by his father Gerald (Jed) Watkins of Bellefonte, his mother and step-father, Jennifer and Rodney Treadwell of Elyria, Ohio, his sister, Jenna A. Watkins and Joseph M. Gillam of Duncansville; his nephews Jackson M. and Roman J. Gillam of Duncansville, along with many close family and friends. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to different types of music, movies, science fiction topics and was an enthusiastic gamer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Nancy Smith, James and Marjorie Watkins, his uncle Terry Watkins, and his brother, Steven Treadwell. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 7, 2019