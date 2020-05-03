Stephen L. Harter
Stephen L. Harter March 14, 1954-April 28, 2020 Stephen L. Harter, 66, pass-ed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Centre Hall. He was born March 14, 1954, in Bellefonte, PA; a son of Carmella (Furfaro) Harter of Boalsburg and the late Nevin Harter. On May 3, 2003, he married Mary A. (Auman) Harter who survives at home in Centre Hall. Stephen worked as an HVAC Designer for many years, a job he truly loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything that had to do with the outdoors. Some of his hobbies included flea market hunting, searching for the ultimate treasure, and antiquing. "He was a true Civil War and history buff." In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sister Patricia Gruneberg (Craig) of Boalsburg; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law; four nephews, Justin, Zach, Sam and Matt; four nieces, Kristy, Amber, Brittany, and Laura. Stephen was preceded in death by his father and numerous aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or the American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court Hagerstown, MD 21740. Services have been entrusted to the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, State College, PA. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 3, 2020.
