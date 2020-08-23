Stephen R. Grieb January 13, 1944-August 21, 2020 Stephen R. Grieb, 76, of Nittany Valley, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. Born January 13, 1944, he was a son of the late Wilbur R. and Agnella "Helen" (Innocent) Grieb. Stephen was a 1961 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and also a graduate of Williamsport Area Community College. On June 26, 1965, he married his love, the former Ruth E. Geyer, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Stephen was the "Grieb" of Dunkle & Grieb, Inc., the John Deere dealer, establishing the business in 1966 and remaining there until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church, Lock Haven. Stephen was also a member of Nittany Antique Machinery Association. He loved farming and could always be found tinkering on a piece of farm equipment or running around the farm on one of his golf cars or Gators. Stephen also enjoyed tractor pulling and flying model airplanes. A highlight of each week was his Saturday night trips to the Texas Restaurant with his best friend, Paul Dotterer. In addition to his wife, Ruth E. Grieb, he is survived by three children: Teresa A. (James) Houser of Spring Mills, Thomas R. (Lorie) Grieb of Lamar and Todd C. (Cathy) Grieb of Howard; a brother, Charles Grieb of Lock Haven; two sisters, Helen M. (Samuel) McMonagle and Patricia Grieb, both of Mill Hall; a son-in-law, Timothy Harter of Howard; six grandchildren: Ashley and Jason Harter, Malina and Tiffani Grieb and Kristen and Kurtis Houser; two step grandchildren, Rachelle Bolton and Devon Grassmyer; and his beloved yellow lab, Rosie. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Ann Harter in 2017 and an infant brother, David Grieb. Private services will be held at the convenience of Stephen's family. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to either the Walker Township Fire Company of Hublersburg or Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Lock Haven, through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com