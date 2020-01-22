Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Brooks Vore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Brooks Vore June 4, 1946-January 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Brooks Vore, a caring pediatrician, husband, father, grandfather, and avid cyclist, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 73 years old. Steve will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Donna; their sons, Ben and Dan; by his sister Anne and brother Eric; by his daughter-in-law Erin and his grandsons Sam and Leo; and by his colleagues and the families of State College, Pennsylvania, where he served as a pediatrician for 36 years. Steve was born in Troy, Ohio, on June 4, 1946, to the late Charles and Louise Vore. He grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, and graduated from William & Mary College in 1968. He attended the Medical School of Virginia before beginning his pediatric internship and residency at Children's Hospital in Columbus (now Nationwide Children's Hospital). He met his wife Donna, a nurse, there and they married on July 5, 1975. The couple lived in Annapolis, Maryland, for two years while Steve served in the Navy before moving to State College where he partnered in private practice with his good friend Dr. George McCormick. The practice eventually became Centre Pediatrics, where Steve worked with Donna serving the families of the greater State College area. He retired in 2011. In 1992 Steve completed a lifelong dream of bicycling across the United States with the organization Pedal for Power. He began in Los Angeles, California, dipping the rear tire of his bicycle in the Pacific Ocean, and finished two months later by dipping his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to cycling, Steve loved his family, golden retrievers, being outdoors, and God. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Mason, located at 990 Reading Road, Mason, Ohio. The family would also like to give special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Alois Alzheimer Center and Vitas Hospice of Cincinnati. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Steve to the Alois Alzheimer Center (70 Damon Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45218) or the National Parks Conservation Association (either online or at 777 6th Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC, 20001).

