Steven D. Condo
January 28, 1948 - November 10, 2020
Morrisdale, Pennsylvania - Steven D. Condo, of Morrisdale, formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was 72. Born January 28, 1948 in Bellefonte, Steve was a son of the late Lois E. (Brungart) Condo. He was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School.
On October 7, 1967 Steve married the love of his life, Mary Smeal, who survives in Morrisdale. Steve served his country as a Medic in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
For 20 years, Steve served his community as a Graham township supervisor ant there he made many friends. He also drove tour buses for different companies and tri-axle trucks for HRI for many years. He was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Penn State Football, dirt track racing and when he was able, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by one sister, Judy Shutt (Robert) of Morrisdale and Jimmy Condo (Sandra) of Bellefonte. Also surviving are five nieces and nephews, Bobby (Jen), Steve (Michelle), Jeremy, Lorie and Jenna, along with great nieces and nephews; Tara, Corby, Matthew, Steven, Maddox, Dash, Blayze, Skye and Storm. Steve was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Condo and one nephew Brian Shutt.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14 from 10-noon at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastor Jeff Lander officiating. Steve will be laid to rest in the Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in his memory may be given to Disabled Veterans at www.dav.org
. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
.