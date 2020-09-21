Steven James Aron January 30, 1965 ~ August 18, 2020 Steven James Aron, 55, passed away unexpectedly due to a medical condition on August 18, 2020, at his home in Phoenix, AZ. He was born January 30, 1965, in Davis / Woodland Hospital (Yolo County), Ca. He was the son of Gert and Jean Aron who now reside in Boalsburg, PA. Steve's career included being a Television News Videographer for stations in cities around the USA. He worked for both Spanish and English language USA networks. Being fluent in both languages made him an important asset for those stations. Since 2013 he had been a "multimedia photojournalist" at KPHO, a CBS affiliate in Phoenix, AZ., and part of LNS Local {News Service) a news pool of CBS, ABC, & Fox. Steve was the man with the camera at many historic, exciting, or tragic times: including the bombing of the Federal Bldg. in OK City, the burning of the compound at Waco, TX; the presidential election of Bill Clinton in Little Rock, Ark., as well as the usual news: train wrecks; brush fires; political rallies; protest marches; pandemic; false alarm shooters; snowstorms; heat wave. Steve's deep experience and dedication to quality won him three Rocky Mountain Emmy awards and a few of others. His hobbies included lots of travel, to parks, museums, zoos, aquariums, gardens and of course taking pictures of wherever he went. Evenings he liked to go to a salsa-dancing class. On Weekends, he would take hikes in the mountains, whether in AZ or PA. Steve's family background was international. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Werner and Margot Aron of East Prussia & later Ecuador, and James and Vivian Felix of Iowa; by aunts and uncles, Marianne and George Chrambach of Quito, Ecuador; and Renate and Rene Taube of Maryland; and Jack Felix of California; and by one cousin, Rick Fredericks of Michigan. Steve is survived by his parents, and one brother, Carl D. Aron (Judi Hammett) and three nieces, Maia, Amelia, and Ivy Hammett-Aron in MD, by several US cousins, Marcel and Vivian Taube, and Scott and Rodney Fredericks, and Pam and Laurie Felix, and four Ecuadorian Chrambach cousins-- Margie, Patty, Jeanie and Claudia, and their spouses and children--Jeanie's family in Germany; Margie's children and grandchildren, Carla and Ian Almeida, Marcos and Simone, are US citizens in Marietta, GA. Also surviving him was his cat "Nelly" named Canela, the Spanish word for cinnamon. She has found a new "forever home" with a good friend in Phoenix. Steven's early passing leaves a hole in many aching hearts. We shall mourn and miss him forever. Yet we are also joyful at the memory of his good nature, and the legacy of his many skillfully made pictures and videos. We are bereaved but grateful for the many fine years we were blessed by knowing this good man. Private memorial gatherings are being planned for both Phoenix friends and others at a later date.



