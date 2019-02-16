Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven L. Stahl. View Sign

Steven L. Stahl February 12, 1957 February 14, 2019 Steven L. Stahl, 62, of Mill Hall passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven. Born February 12, 1957 in State College, he was a son of the late Harold Stahland Betty Stahl who survives. Steve was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. In 1975 he married his love, the former Lori Confer, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage. Steve was employed by Corning, Inc. of State College for 25 years before working at Calder Joint Venture of State College. He enjoyed the outdoors. In addition to his mother, Betty Stahl of Mackeyville and wife, Lori Stahl of Mill Hall, he is survived by three sons: Christopher (Leslie) Stahl of North Carolina and Jeremy (Stephanie) Stahl and Lance (Niki) Stahl, both of Lock Haven; three grandchildren: Tyler (Taylor) White of North Carolina and Anna and Morgan Stahl, both of Lock Haven; two brothers, Mike (Sharon) Stahl and Jeff (Deanna) Stahl, both of Mill Hall; and four sisters: Diane (Terry) Weaver of Coburn, Deb Running of Lock Haven, Dodie Hepler of Lewisburg and Sandy Stahl of Mackeyville. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold "Brub" Stahl, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. to assist with funeral expenses.

231 High St

Lock Haven , PA 17745

