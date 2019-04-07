Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stphon E. Young. View Sign



Stphon E. Young Stphon E. Young,19, of Clarence, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Stphon was born on December 25, 1999 in Roanoke VA a son of Tommis Young, Jr. of Las Vegas NV and Patricia Meeker and her significant other, Matthew Brooks, of Clarence. Stphon was employed in the construction business as a laborer. He enjoyed playing video games, reading comics, doing drawings, and he loved the woods and camping. Stphon is survived by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Kathern Taylor, of Roanoke, VA; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Meiss of Bellefonte, his maternal great-grandparents, Reed and Anna Grace Meeker of rural Bellefonte, his aunt, Teresa Meeker Solt of Bellefonte. Stphon is also survived by his siblings, Jaims Young of Las Vegas NV, Gage Delp of Clarence, Sarina Delp of KY, Raven Delp of Botourt, VA and Tori Delp of Roanoke, VA. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. The funeral service will follow at 11 A.M. with Speaker Reed Meeker, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Memorial contributions may be to The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P.O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Stphon E. Young. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

