Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue I. Wesley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Sue I. Wesley September 19, 1916 - January 26, 2020 Sue I. "Queen Mother" Wesley, 103, of Huntingdon, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at AristaCare Nursing Center in Huntingdon. Sue was born on September 19, 1916 in Bellefonte a daughter of the late Lee O. and Albina A. Watson Johnson. She was married to James M. Wesley who preceded her in death in 1991. Sue is survived by her daughter, Dorothy J.(Albert) Ogden,Jr., of Huntingdon and her son, Donald C. Wesley of Milesburg; also surviving is her sister, Anna (Johnson) Allison of Duluth, MN. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Albert Ogden, III, James Ogden, Roger Ogden, Patricia Duvall, Tammy Hahn, Martin Wesley, Frank Wesley, twenty-two great grandchildren and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren. Sue was a graduate of Bellefonte High School class of 1935. She was a homemaker. She attended the Emmanuel Methodist Church in Clearfield. Sue enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, baking, doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her 2 grandchildren, Jamie Dawn Wesley, Kenneth Lee Wesley, her 3 great-grandchildren, Albert R. Ogden IV, and Dallas Duvall, her 2 sisters, Sarah E. (Johnson) Franco, Marie K. (Johnson) Packer, and her 4 brothers, David F. Johnson, Clair W. Johnson, Lee O. Johnson, Jr., James R. Johnson, and her daughter-in-law Ruth Wesley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Advent Historical Society, c/o Carolyn Hedges, 9500 Side Brook Road #109, Owings Mills, MD 21117, in memory of Sue I. Wesley. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 12 Noon-2 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg with Pastor Mike Fisher, officiating. Burial will be in Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close