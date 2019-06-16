Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan C. Bair. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan C. Bair February 12, 1958June 13, 2019 Susan C. Bair, of Millheim, passed from this life after a long, hard fought battle with ovarian cancer, at Geisinger Hospital in Lewistown. She was 61. Born February 12, 1958 in Lock Haven, Sue was a daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Esther M. (Waite) Swartz. She was a 1976 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. Sue was employed in the housekeeping department at The Meadows in Centre Hall with 20 plus years of service. She loved spoiling her granddaughters, her bulldogs (Lucy, Belle & Daisy), going to yard sales, and spending time with family. Surviving are two children, Michael D. Bair (Jamie) of State College and Katelen D. Bair (Derek) of Coburn; four brothers, Richard D. Swartz (Gladys) of Aaronsburg, James E. Swartz (Rose), and David E. Swartz (Pearl) both of Rebersburg and Paul L. Swartz (Deborah) of Woodward; and two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Jocelyn, of Coburn. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews. Sue will be laid to rest during a graveside service on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 6:30 pm in the Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery in Rebersburg with Rev. John Zechman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory may be given to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, P.O. Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or to The Bob Perks Fund, P.O. Box 313, State College, PA 16804. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

