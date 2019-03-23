Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Carol Wise. View Sign

Susan Carol Wise November 27, 1946 March 19, 2019 Susan Carol Wise, age 72, of Millsboro, DE formerly of State College, PA passed away with her loving husband by her side on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE. Susan was born in Lewistown, PA on November 27, 1946 daughter of the late Paul and Ethel (Ramsey) Wilson. She retired as third grade elementary school teacher in the State College Area School District. Susan loved children and enjoyed teaching. Beginning in childhood organizing neighboring children in classes on the family porch, to church bible school, to the third grade classroom, Susan was in her element. Mrs. Wise enjoyed decorating her home for Christmas and hosting family and friends during the holidays. She loved being around her family and spending time every summer in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. After retiring to Independence in Millsboro, Delaware, Susan became involved in community activities. She participated in bible study, wine club and community lady's teas. Susan took pride gardening around her home and kept her mind sharp completing Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. Unknown to many, Susan enjoyed collecting dolls and patterns for making stuffed animals. Susan was an avid Penn State fan and supporter known for flying a Nittany Lion flag during every Penn State Football game. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Nathan E. Wise; 2 daughters, Kimberly Yvonne Fleming and her husband, Glenn of Woodbridge, VA and Teresa Nicole Wise of Somerville, MA and two grandchildren, Hope Fleming and Rainer Wise Ball. Susan is also survived by a brother, Paul Wilson, Jr. and his wife, Vicki of Reedsville, PA; a sister, Kay Frances Groninger and her husband, Larry of Reedsville, PA and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at 7 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Lind Memorial Cemetery, 509 Green Ave. Ext., Lewistown, PA 17044. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Susan's name to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Online condolences may be sent by visiting

