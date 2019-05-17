Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan D. Lidgett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan D. Lidgett Susan D. Lidgett, 69, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on August 8, 1949, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Shirley A. (McCloskey) Etters of Snow Shoe and the late David H. Etters. On August 23, 1991, in Bellefonte, she married Terry S. Lidgett, who survives at home. Susan was a 1967 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She was a member of the Clarence United Methodist Church. She worked as a Lab Technician for Dairy One in State College, retiring in 2012 after 10 years of service. Before Dairy One, she worked at Murata Erie for 18yrs. Susan enjoyed reading books, watching TV, and being with her grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy and loved spending as much time with them as she could. Susan is survived by her mother, husband, seven children: Robert Brooks and his wife, Julie, of Morrisdale, Ronald Brooks and his wife, Jennifer, of Clarence, Joseph Lidgett and his wife, Sherry, of Snow Shoe, Jacqueline Lidgett and her companion, John, of Houtzdale, Billie Jo Ludwig and her husband, David, of Clarence, Lori Rodriguez of Philipsburg, and Leslie Vonada and her companion, Gordon, of Morrisdale, 24 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, David Etters of Karthaus and one sister, Deborah Pluebell of Snow Shoe. Along with her father, Susan was preceded in death by two grandsons; Eric Vonada and James Brooks. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6-8pm and Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral service will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Burial will follow at Askey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarence United Methodist Church, 512 S. Moshannon Ave, Snow Shoe, PA 16874. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

