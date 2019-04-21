Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan D. McGovern. View Sign

Susan D. McGovern April 24, 1939April 18, 2019 Susan D. McGovern, 79, of Pennsylvania Furnace died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. She was born April 24, 1939, in Bellefonte; a daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Corl) Dawson. Susan was a wonderful mother to her six children. She took pleasure in cooking, going on camping trips and watching her favorite shows on TV. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She is survived by her six children; Jeffrey E. Poorman and his wife Jackie of PA Furnace, Robert E. Poorman and his wife Lisa of PA Furnace, Richard A. Poorman and his wife Peggy of Tyrone, Delores B. Thompson of Bellefonte, Sheri A. Shelow of Pleasant Gap, and Dennis W. Poorman of Yarnell; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. The memorial services will immediately follow The Rev. Robert Ford officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in her memory to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

Susan D. McGovern April 24, 1939April 18, 2019 Susan D. McGovern, 79, of Pennsylvania Furnace died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. She was born April 24, 1939, in Bellefonte; a daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Corl) Dawson. Susan was a wonderful mother to her six children. She took pleasure in cooking, going on camping trips and watching her favorite shows on TV. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She is survived by her six children; Jeffrey E. Poorman and his wife Jackie of PA Furnace, Robert E. Poorman and his wife Lisa of PA Furnace, Richard A. Poorman and his wife Peggy of Tyrone, Delores B. Thompson of Bellefonte, Sheri A. Shelow of Pleasant Gap, and Dennis W. Poorman of Yarnell; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. The memorial services will immediately follow The Rev. Robert Ford officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in her memory to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College

1034 Benner Pike

State College , PA 16801

814 234 0332 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close