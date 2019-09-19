Susan Darlene Smith January 29, 1960 September 16, 2019 Susan Darlene Smith, 59, Stormstown, Port Matilda, died on September 16, 2019. She was the second daughter of Paul Beck Smith and Ina Charlotte Fay (Lutz) Smith, Port Matilda, who preceded her in death. Susan is survived by two sisters, Donna M. Hughes, Port Matilda, and T. Janell Bubb, Spring Mills, a niece, Mavis F. Bubb, Ingram, and a nephew, Dalton J. Bubb, Centre Hall. Susan graduated from Penn State University in 2008 with three degrees: BS in Human Development and Family Studies; BA in Anthropology; and a BA in Women's Studies. In 1982 she was on the Penn State Horse Judging Team. Susan was active in 4-H during her youth. She raised and showed Appaloosa horses for many years. She was active in many clubs and groups her whole life. She was challenged by chronic illness most of her life but through perseverance finished her college degrees and actively engaged in many interests. She was an avid reader and book collector all her life. She enjoyed the company of her cats and friends. She liked learning about local history and frequently visited elderly women in the community for conversation. Interment will be at Centre Line Cemetery in Half Moon Township where she grew up and lived. According to her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Centre County PAWS.

