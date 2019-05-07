Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan E. Packer. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan E. Packer
April 9, 1967
May 5, 2019

Susan E. Packer, 52, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Hearth- side Nursing Home in State College. Born on April 9, 1967, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Robert Tate, who preceded her in death on September 24, 2016, and Ellen (Burns) Tate, who survives at her home in Bellefonte. She was married to her beloved husband, Scott Packer, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2011. Susan was a 1985 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She retired from the food service and janitorial departments at Penn State. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Danielle Nicole Packer, and one grandchild, Gracelynne Nicole Traxler. Also surviving is one brother, Robert E. Tate, Jr., of Bellefonte. Susan immensely valued her family and friends. She enjoyed baseball, softball, and sports cars. She loved to watch her cooking shows and go shopping. Recently, she became very fond of coloring. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Ronald Kilgus officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Union Cemetery in Bellefonte. Susan's wishes were that everyone attending her services dress casual and comfortable.

