Susan Factor Drobka November 3, 1946-May 30, 2020 Susan Factor Drobka, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, peacefully at her home in Vienna, Austria, among friends. Family were unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions. She was born on November 3rd, 1946, in Valley Forge, PA, to Albert and Margaret Drobka. Her family moved to Boalsburg where Susan attended Boalsburg Elementary and State College Area High School. As a young girl, Susan was ambitious and determined. She purchased her first horse with funds from her paper route and was an avid equestrian ever since. In 1960 and 1961, she won Grand Champion of the Centre County Grange Fair 4-H Horse Show with her beloved horse "Rusty Sue." Years later, Susan graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1968, where she was a member of Phi-Sigma Delta. After graduation, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion as a buyer for Abraham and Strauss. Later, she moved to San Francisco to work with the prestigious department store I.Magnin. Susan had a deep love for photography, travel, history and art, which took her to many places across the globe, including Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, China and Turkey. She spent a great deal of time exploring the whole of Europe, touring ancient ruins, skiing the Alps, swimming in the Mediterranean and visiting countless museums along the way. After extensive travel, Susan eventually settled in Austria, splitting her time between her main residence in the city of Vienna and her country house in Elsarn where she spent time with dear friends, her dogs Emi and Phoebe (bolonkas), swimming and gardening. Independent, accomplished and cherished by her family, Susan leaves behind her brother Albert, sister-in-law Lisa, nieces Alyssa and Alexis Drobka, her sister, Meg, nephew Matthew Hewitt and many friends. A memorial will be held in Vienna, Austria.



