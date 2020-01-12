Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Miller "Susie" Conway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan "Susie" (Miller) Conway Susan "Susie" (Miller) Conway, 58, Bellwood, died unexpectedly on December 3, 2019 at her home from a brain aneurism. She was born in Bellefonte, daughter of the late Stanley and Eleanor (Swovick) Miller. She married Edward E. Conway on Oct. 16, 1995, the love of her life. Surviving are her husband; a son, Nicholas Shurtleff (Ryan Miller) of Waverly, NY; two stepchildren, Erin (David) Scheaffer and Joshua (Lindsay) Conway; four step-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann (Michael) Amato and Kathy Miller (Thomas Potter); a brother, Robert (Beth) Miller; and several special nieces and nephews, including a niece/sister, Angie Sheckler. A sister, Sharon Miller, predeceased her in 1999. Susie attended St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, MO, graduated from St. Cyril Academy in Danville, PA, and received her associate degree in Graphic Design from Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson, PA. From the age of five, Susie went off to school flying halfway across the country to attend one of the best schools for the deaf in the country. Upon graduating from St. Joe's she landed closer to home to finish her education in PA. Susie was a strong willed and determined lady, never stopping when someone said she could not do something; Susie would find a way. Susie was blessed with artistic talent that she used to create paintings, drawings and other pieces of art for family and friends throughout the years. Susie's greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends and her dogs. She was so proud of her children and her grandchildren were the light of her life that made Susie smile from ear to ear when she would talk about them so lovingly. Susie's passion and love of life always showed through her sparkling personality, her beautiful eyes and smile. Susie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hollidaysburg and always had God close to her heart. Susie can finally hear the birds sing. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment was at Blair Memorial Park in Bellwood, PA. Arrangements are by Vincent J. Good Funeral Parlor, Bellwood. Memorial contributions can be made in Susie's name to St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf, 1314 Strassner, Brentwood, MO 63144 (314) 918-1369.

