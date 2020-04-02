Susan R. Capers July 3, 1927 ~ March 30, 2020 Susan R. Capers, 92, of State College died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born on July 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Evan Miller Smith and Margaret Mary Emery. On June 19, 1947 she married the love of her life, the late Richard L. Capers, Jr. Susan is survived by a son, Richard L. Capers, III, of State College; three daughters, Jacqueline Tressler, of State College, Judith Neild (Donald), of State College, and Stacy Ridgway (Allen) of Bellwood; as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Algie Marie Smith. Susan was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, State College Women's Club and Centre Hill Country Club. She was an avid shopper but above all she loved and enjoyed her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Ave, Altoona, PA 16602. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2020