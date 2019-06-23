Suzanne Barrett Cunningham April 12, 1924 June 4, 2019 Suzanne (Sue) Cunningham, 95, of Tucson AZ and formerly of State College PA, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2019. She was born in Evanston Illinois, daughter of the late James William Barrett Jr. & Georg'ann Kimberly Barrett. On February 19, 1944 she was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) Greenlaw Cunningham who survives at home. Sue's greatest contributions include her love and skill in raising three successful children and creating close-knit family relations. She will be remembered for her many hours of volunteer work, her amazing needlework skills and her kindness and graciousness. She will be dearly missed by all her family and anyone who had the joy of knowing her. Along with her husband, Sue is survived by three children, Steve (Karen) Cunningham of Parks AZ, Kimberly Gollick of Denver CO and Elizabeth (Jim) Kisenwether of State College PA; eight grandchildren, Tobey (Heath) Harris, Max (Hyejin) Cunningham, Jake (Michelle) Cunningham, Melissa (Rob) Streno, Mallory Gollick, Katie (John) Lesser, Matt Kisenwether and Tessa Kisenwether; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother John (Jack) Peeples Barrett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sue's name to a .

