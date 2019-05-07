Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Denise (Green) Keller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Denise Keller (nee Green) Suzanne Denise Keller (nee Green) 56, of Pennsylvania Furnace passed from this life at her home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 under hospice care provided by family members at her bedside. Born September 12, 1962 in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Roger Terry Green and Carolyn D. Huff, of Cape Coral, FL. She graduated from State College High School in 1980 and Lycoming College in 1983. She was united in marriage to Mark Keller in Centre Hall on May 27, 1993, who survives at home. Suzanne enjoyed being a housewife and a writer, blogging about her perfume collection and other interests. She had previously been employed by Clasters Building Supply, Penn State University and Foxdale Village. Suzanne's hobbies included gardening, running, ballroom dancing with her husband, going to the beach at Stone Harbor, NJ and playing with her pet rabbit, Boxer. In addition to her husband she is survived by her mother Carolyn D. Huff (Parker) of Cape Coral, FL; siblings Barbara Reisinger (Don) of Cape Coral, FL, Heather Brown (Tim) of Warriors Mark, PA; stepsister Vicki Eckert (Greg) of Menlo Park, CA; nieces Megan Fleck (Tyler) and Haley Sunday (Tyler); grandniece, Kinsley Fleck; and a step niece and nephew, Madelyn and Andrew Eckert. Suzanne's request for cremation and private memories with family at the beach will be honored. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania. A guest book can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

