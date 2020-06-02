Suzanne Jean (Gordon) Sharer July 13, 1935-May 31, 2020 The daughters and sons-in-law of Suzanne Jean (Gordon) Sharer would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone, including family, friends, co-workers, employers, and customers, she served over her lifetime, for all of the joy and satisfaction you brought to her life. Mom lived a full life and was most content when she was working and serving others. Suzanne was born July 13, 1935 on the mountain overlooking Bellefonte. She was married to LeRoy Jacob Sharer, December 25, 1950, who preceded her in death in 1995. Suzanne slipped away quietly on May 31, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. She was a member of the Bellefonte class of 1953. She spent her career serving others having worked at Western Autos/Dershem's Sports Center for 37 years. She also worked at Rightnour's Sports, and finished out her career as a deli clerk at the Bellefonte Weis store. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, of Bellefonte. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Peggy Moore and her husband Mike and their children, Jared and Kenneth, and his children Sarah and Marshal Sharer and a brother-in-law Boyd Sharer. She has three daughters, Deborah and husband Shad Alexander from Knoxville, PA; Melissa and husband Rodney Stine from Bellefonte, PA; Diane and her husband Darel Lenning from Petersburg, PA and one son, Stephen Sharer who preceded her in death in 1977. Suzanne was a loving mother and grandmother to so many. She loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jason Dotterer and his wife, Julie and children, Scarlet and Reagan of Salinas, CA; Tony Dotterer and his wife, Heather of Bellefonte, PA; Heidi and her husband, Ralph Pravata and son Cuyler of Bushkill, PA; Lora Cheah and her children, Brianna and Jayden of Lexington Park, MD; Michelle Stine-Hicks and her wife, Kasey of Harrisburg PA; Stephenie and her husband, Kevin Coffman and their daughter Gabriella of Petersburg, PA; Michael Hoy and his wife, Natasha and their children, Selena, Rowen and Brynlea of Saltillo, PA; Shad Alexander Jr of Morris, PA; Crystal and her husband Frank Diaz and their children Eva and Yulianna of Enterprise, AL; Robert Lenning and his wife, Jennifer and their son Brandon of Altoona, PA; Darel Lenning and his children, Ethan, Cameron, and Hallie of Martinsburg, PA; Garet Lenning of Altoona, PA. In addition to immediate family, Suzanne was considered "Mom" and "Grandma" to a countless number of individuals she worked with and associated with throughout her life. Her life was enriched by everyone she met. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the nurses and doctors of Hospice, Centre Medical, Home Health, and the Mount Nittany Physicians Cardiology Group. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the following charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 2, 2020.