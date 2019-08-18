Suzanne Pletcher Bugbee September 3, 1941 August, 9, 2019 Suzanne Pletcher Bugbee passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday August 9, 2019. A devoted wife of 58 years to her husband Stephen and the most loving and supportive mother to her son Todd (Molly) and daughter Elizabeth (Trevor). Most of all, she was the world's best Gammy to her grandchildren Emma, Mary Kate, Chip and Caroline. Her impact on their lives will forever live on and continue her legacy through her love of family, nature, baking, gardening, mushrooms, ladybugs, bird nests, hedgehogs and Labradors. Our hearts will never mend but will forever be filled with the love and joy she brought to her family and friends. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019