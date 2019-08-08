Suzanne W. Shuey March 20, 1936 ~ August 6, 2019 Suzanne W. Shuey, 83, of Bellefonte, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on March 20, 1936, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mabel (Weller) Shuey. Suzanne was a 1956 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. She worked 28 years at Penn State University in food services until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Suzanne is survived by one sister, Peggy Mango of Bridgeton, NJ, one niece, Jackie Mango of Bridgeton NJ, one great nephew and two great grandnieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Shuey, and brother in law, Nick Mango. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her friends at Burger King, going to the Grange Fair and camping at her family campground. She loved watching old western movies and golf on television. There will be a public viewing held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10-11am at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. No funeral service will be held. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019