Sydney H. Brown March 12, 1934 June 10, 2019 MMCM(SS) Sydney Harold Brown, USN (RET.), 85, of State College, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 12, 1934, in Smith County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Farmer and Bessie Ragland Brown. On March 16, 1958, he married Florence DiFronzo, who preceded him in death in 2002. On November 12, 2005, he married Jill G. Anderson, who survives at home. He is also survived by five children, Karen B. LaCorte and her husband, John, of State College, Robin G. LaGreca and her husband Carl, of Lynnfield, MA, Donna M. Bruno and her husband, Paul, of Lynnfield, MA, Peter H. Brown and his wife, Trisha, of Fanwood, NJ, and Patricia A. Ciecura and her husband, Steve, of Scotch Plains, NJ; two step-daughters, Barbara L. Werner and her husband, E. J., of Colorado Springs, CO, and Deborah J. Anderson and her husband John Cheslock, of State College; 14 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Herman Brown, and his sister, Velma Lambert. Syd graduated from Cookeville (TN) High School in 1951, at which time he enlisted in the United States Navy. He retired as a Master Chief from the Navy after 20 years of service. While in the Navy, he received the following honors: SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia, five Good Conduct Awards, China Service Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. Following his time as a sailor, Syd worked for Hartford Steam Boiler until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of USS Thomas Jefferson SSBN/SSN-618 Association, U.S. Submarine Veterans Association, U.S. Submarine Holland Club, The Navy League of Central Pennsylvania, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, and Barefoot Bay (FL) Boat and Fishing Club. In his free time, Syd enjoyed traveling, fishing, line dancing, watching television (history and news), and doing jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College. Immediately following the service, interment of ashes with military honors will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Glioblastoma Foundation,

