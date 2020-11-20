1/
Sylvia Miller
1941 - 2020
Sylvia B. Miller
August 11, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Rebersburg, Pennsylvania - Sylvia B. Miller, of Rebersburg, passed away on November 18, 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport. She was 79. Born August 11, 1941 in Lancaster, Sylvia was a daughter of the late David I. and Jemima (Beiler) Glick. On December 12, 1961 she married Ammon H. Miller who survives at their home.
In addition to her husband, Sylvia is survived by 5 daughters, Mary Ann Stoltzfus of Wayne Co. IN, Sara Stoltzfus, Esther Byler, Salina Zook and Martha Kanagy, all of Rebersburg; 2 sons, Ammon J. Miller of Madisonburg and Ephraim Miller of Mill Hall. Also surviving are 50 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by one son, David Miller.
Visitation for Sylvia was held at the Miller home on November 19, 2020. The funeral service will be also held at the Miller home on November 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Sylvia will be laid to rest in Elk Creek Amish Cemetery. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
at the Miller home
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
