Sylvia Quaranta Swartz June 24, 1928 May 7, 2019 Sylvia Quaranta Swartz, 90, of Bellefonte, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on June 24, 1928, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Lena (Torsell) Quaranta. On October 6, 1951, in Bellefonte, she married the late Clinton J. Swartz. Sylvia was a 1942 graduate of St. John's Catholic School, a 1946 graduate of Bellefonte High School, and a 1947 graduate of the State Beauty Academy in Williamsport, Pa. For the past 71 years, she owned and operated her own hairstyling salon. In 1995, Sylvia was listed in the Who's Who of Executives and Professionals. In 1998, she was recognized by the Bellefonte Business and Professional Women's Club for 50 years of success, achievements, and contributions to the local business community. She was a past president of the Bellefonte Women's Club. Sylvia was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte, where she sang in the choir for decades. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, baking, and gardening. She loved music, dancing and traveling. She was an avid Penn State football fan and loved to tailgate at all the home games. Sylvia sang for many years in the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas Choir and opened her home to the Victorian Christmas Homes Tour. Her beautiful flower gardens were often featured in the Bellefonte Spring Garden Tours. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Susan Rose Swartz, and son Michael Anthony Swartz, both of Bellefonte, two grandchildren; Allyson and Matthew Swartz, one brother, William Quaranta of Chicago, IL, numerous nieces and nephews, and a large circle of friends that she considered her family. Sylvia was preceded in death by her siblings; Angelo Quaranta, Rose Quaranta Miles, and Herbert I. Quaranta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte with Father George Jackopac officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or School, 134 E. Bishop St. Bellefonte, PA 16823. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

