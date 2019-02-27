Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Stechele. View Sign



Sylvia Stechele September 15, 1957 - February 22, 2019 Sylvia Stechele, 61, of Warrior's Mark, died on February 22, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Fred and the late Roesli Stechele. She is survived by her father, Fred Stechele and by her son, Michael Stechele. Surviving are sister, Irma Caso of State College and her children, Peter Caso of Jupiter, Florida; Gina Ritchey of Moseley, Virginia; Dustin Caso of State College; sister, Heidi Zimbler and her husband, Harry of Pennsylvania Furnace and their children, Jessica Reischer, of Denver, Colorado, and Zachary Zimbler, of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Walter Stechele, his wife, Martha and their three sons, Jason, Warren and Russell Stechele of Yorktown, Virginia. She also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grand nieces and nephews, many of whom live in Raisting, Bavaria, Germany. Sylvia served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 27 years with great distinction. Her unit was placed on active duty and was deployed to Iraq to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following an 18-month deployment in Germany, the unit was sent to Iraq, for an additional 18 months. During her deployment her unit was attached to the United States Marine Corp, First Marine Battalion, and Second Marine Expeditionary Force. While deployed, Sylvia repaired satellite and microwave equipment used by the soldiers on the ground. She received two commendations from the U.S. Navy for her exemplary service while attached to the Marines. In addition, Sylvia was awarded numerous medals and commendations for excellent performance and service. Graduating at the top of her class from Penn College of Technology, Sylvia spent most of her working career in the electronics and microwave industries. Sylvia's family emigrated to America in 1955 and though she was the only one of her siblings born in the United States, she loved visiting her family in Germany. In addition to her love of German culture and her extended family, Sylvia enjoyed working in her garden as well as caring for her two dogs. Above all, Sylvia was a devoted mother, daughter and sister. Memorial contributions may be made to s in honor of Sylvia. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

