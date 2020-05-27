Tanya Lynn Ripka Musser April 12, 1983-May 24, 2020 Tanya Lynn Ripka Musser, 37 of Centre Hall passed away at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Tanya was born on April 12, 1983 in State College, a daughter of Winston C. Ripka of Bellefonte and the late Deborah A. Lyons Ripka. In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Karenza, Trent and Clint Musser who were the love of her life, her brother Andrew T. Ripka and her sister Abby Ann Ripka also survive. Tanya was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School Class of 2001, and CPI for nursing. She loved the Grange Fair, camping, and animals of all kind. She was a member of 4-H where she showed horses and rabbits. Tanya had worked for Dr. John Kelly, DDS until she became too ill. Services for Tanya will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 365 Hospice, 220 Regent Court, Suite F., State College, PA 16801 or to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth St., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 in loving memory of Tanya Lynn Ripka Musser. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 27, 2020.