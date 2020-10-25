1/
Taylor A. Minarchick
Taylor A. Minarchick February 23, 1998 October 17, 2020 Taylor A. Minarchick, 22, of Port Matilda, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. She was born in Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Lamar and Sara "Sally" (Stanton) Minarchick. As a toddler, Taylor loved spending her summers at her gram and pap Stanton's, her "home away from home." She attended the Port Matilda Elementary School and graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 2016. She was in the BEA Marching Band and played Powder Puff football. Taylor enjoyed listening to music, shopping, spending time with her friends, and loving her dogs. She leaves behind her loving grandfather, John Stanton, Sr.; aunts and uncles: John Stanton, Jr. (Cindi), Kathy Crestani (Steve), Donna Soltis, Mike Stanton (Kathy), Duane Minarchick (Sherry), Debra Steffan (Lyle), Peggy Stanton, and Vicki Minarchick; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving grandfather, John "Jack" Minarchick, and, most recently, her grandmother, Joanne Stanton. Taylor was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1218 4th Ave., Duncansville, PA 16635. www.BrownFuneralAndCremation.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
1218 4th Ave
Duncansville, PA 16635
(814) 695-9551
