Teresa Kish Skidmore December 15, 1943 June 21, 2020. Teresa Kish Skidmore ("Terry"), 76, of Stuart, FL, and State College, PA, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a year of declining health. Terry was born and raised in Reading, PA, daughter of her loving mother, the late Anna Marie Shaulis, and sister to Albert ("Fritz") Shaulis, who survives and resides in Reading with his wife, Kathleen Shaulis. Terry married the late Dr. Robert S. Kish ("Bob") in 1962. Terry and Bob had four daughters and eleven grandchildren, all of whom survive her: Erica Kish Reid of Maumee, OH, her husband Brian Reid, and their children, Collin and his wife Jene, Samuel, and Mark; Jessica Kish Kennedy of Concord, MA, her husband Steven Kennedy, and their children, Gavin, Brynn, and Maeve; Susanna Kish Estella of Hopkinton, MA, her husband, Timothy Estella, and their children, David, Andrew, and Caroline; and Julia Kish Doto of Poolesville, MD, her husband, Christopher Doto, and their children, Theodore and Scott. Terry's niece, Alexis Shaulis Nagengast, and children, and her nephew, Matthew Shaulis and his wife Sheila, and their children also survive. After Bob's passing, she married Lee Warren Skidmore ("Warren"), of Stuart, FL. Warren and his daughter, Patricia Trezza of Modoc, South Carolina, both survive. Bonnie Skidmore Demback, Warren's daughter, passed in 2018. Terry and Warren resided in Stuart, Florida for the remainder of her life. Terry was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Reading, PA, and she attended Temple University School of Nursing. Terry and Bob spent the majority of their married life in State College, PA, where they enjoyed spending time with their daughters and attending sporting events and other functions at Penn State University. Terry was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life. She served as past-president of the auxiliary at Mt. Nittany Medical Center (formerly Centre Community Hospital), and she chaired their annual antique show. She also volunteered at the Palmer Museum of Art at PSU. In Florida, Terry volunteered with House of Hope, a non-profit organization that provided food and clothing to people in need in the Stuart, Florida area. She was also a former board member of Martin Medical Center in Stuart, Florida. Much of Terry's free time was spent on a golf course, winning several championships at Centre Hills Country Club and Mariner Sands Country Club. She had many hidden talents (of which she was quite modest), including her noteworthy skills at knitting, sewing, needlepoint, and bridge. Terry's experience as a travel agent in State College sparked her lifetime passion for travel. She and Bob traveled extensively, including trips to Russia and the Panama Canal. She and Warren enjoyed taking cruises, and she often traveled with her daughters to celebrate birthdays and other joyous occasions. Terry was a spiritual person who valued her church and her faith. This faith carried her during her illness and the time of her passing. She will rest in peace knowing she was surrounded by her family and the love of God. Due to the CoVid19 pandemic, a memorial service is not possible at this time. Terry's family hopes to plan a service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita Street, Stuart, FL 34997.



