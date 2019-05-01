Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry L. Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Terry L. Miller June 10, 1950April 29, 2019 Terry L. Miller, 68 of Tyrone, died Monday April 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 10, 1950, son of the late Marion D. "Bama" Miller and Eleanor M. (Diehl) Miller who survives. He was married to Sandra L. "Soni" (Albright) Miller on July 7, 1973 in Tyrone. Along with his wife and mother, Terry is survived by 1 daughter: Melissa (Ben) Gehlman; 2 sons: Joe and Benjamin Miller; 3 grandchildren: Elaina, Corey and Maura; 1 brother: Charles (Shirley) Miller; and several cousins, aunts, an uncle and numerous in-laws whom he loved. Terry was a 1968 graduate of Tyrone High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, and served in the Vietnam War. After his time of service to his country he became a Pennsylvania State Trooper working out of the Rockview barracks in Centre Country until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Tyrone Church of the Brethren where he served on the board and volunteered his time. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Howard-Gardner Tyrone American Legion Post #281 and the NRA. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. A Noon memorial service with military honors for Terry L. Miller will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Tyrone Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ben Henshaw officiating. Friends will be received at 11 AM with the memorial service following at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry's memory may be made to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110 ( troopershelpingtroopers.org ) or to the Tyrone Church of the Brethren, 500 W 18th St., Tyrone, PA 16686. Arrangements are under the care of the Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Centre Daily Times on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

