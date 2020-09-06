Terry Lynn Corman February 28, 1959 September 1, 2020 Terry Lynn Corman, 61, of Port Matilda, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born on February 28, 1959, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Niles Hazel and Sarah (Ebert) Corman Benzie (and late step-father, Enoch Benzie). Terry attended Bellefonte High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps for three years until he was honorably discharged in 1983. He worked as a barber for several years until his retirement in 2018. He is survived by his two children, Jessica Corman and Joseph Corman (wife Steph Runner), all of Bellefonte, four grandchildren, Jacob Corman, Evan Lucas, Benjamin Corman, and Anthony Corman. Also surviving are two brothers, Anthony "Tony" and Enoch A. Corman. Terry loved his pet turtles and his muscle cars. He spent countless hours detailing his cars and was extremely proud of them. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and attending car shows. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11am, at Zion Union Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Hicks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, to aide with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.