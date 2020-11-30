1/
Tess L. Hartle
1924 - 2020
Tess L. Hartle
August 6, 1924 - November 26, 2020
Lake Worth , Florida - Tess L. Hartle, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away November 26, 2020 at Riverwoods in Lewisburg. She was 96. Born August 6, 1924 in Centre Hall, Tess was a daughter of the late Winfield and Catherine (Yearick) Bartges.
She was a graduate of the former East Penns Valley High School and the former Lock Haven State Teacher's College, now Lock Haven University. During her 30 year teaching career, she taught for the Department of Education in Japan, Germany and Italy before finishing her career in Palm Beach County, FL. Tess was a member of the former St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Millheim and, the Lakeside United Methodist Church in Lake Worth, FL. She loved spending time with her cats along with reading, walking and doing crossword puzzles.
Tess was married to James E. Hartle who preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Ina Ruth Bechtol of Lewisburg; a nephew, Marty Bechtol and his wife, Dr. Susan Bechtol; one niece, Linda Basom; two great-nephews, Aaron Basom (Lillian) and Allen Basom (Deborah). Also surviving is a great- great-nephew, Victor Basom and, a great-great-niece, Eleanor Basom.
Contributions in memory of Tess may be given to Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1901 12th Ave South, Lake Worth FL 33461. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
