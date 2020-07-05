Thelma A. Weber January 28, 1937 April 24, 2020 Thelma A. Weber, 83, of Kissimmee, Florida, formerly of Bellefonte, passed away peacefully at her home in Kissimmee on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on January 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late J. Russell Young, who was adoringly known as "Babe Young the Barber," and Margaret Young. On February 26, 1956, she married her beloved husband, Willard D. Weber, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2010, after sharing over 54 years of marriage together. Thelma was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked as the manager for Danks Department Store in the Nittany Mall for several years. Thelma is survived by her son, Russell C. Weber and his husband, Thomas Wolf, of Kissimmee, Florida, and one son-in-law, Donald C. Smith, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Cherelle Zeigler (Tom), of Bellefonte, and Johanna Stoner (Jason), of Bellefonte, and four great grandchildren, Hailey, Thayde, Piper and Della, all of Bellefonte. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Kaye Smith, on June 4, 2015. Thelma was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She loved to entertain, and all who knew her were constantly in awe of her enthusiasm when it came to decorating her home. Most will remember the "Christmas House" on Axemann Road in Bellefonte, and she took great pride in this. She was a beloved wife, caring mother, doting grandmother, passionate community volunteer, and faithful friend. She leaves behind countless memories for her loved ones that will forever be cherished and kept near to their hearts. A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
