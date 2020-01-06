Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma M. "Sis" Witmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma M. "Sis" Witmer November 8, 1925-January 3, 2020 Thelma M. "Sis" Witmer, 94, of Centre Hall, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on November 8, 1925 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Helen (Spearly) Benner. On November 20, 1943, she married Ralph L. Witmer, who passed away on February 13, 2011. Sis was a 1944 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. As well as being a homemaker, she was a Seamstress for many years. Sis loved to sew and enjoyed gardening. She could be found reading a book or listening to music. She and her husband would take dance lessons and every Friday and Saturday night, they would go out dancing. They would do various types of dance including square dancing, line dancing, swing dancing, and the polka. Sis is survived by a daughter, Susan J. Darr, of Aaronsburg and two grandchildren; Tanya Darr, of Aaronsburg and Joshua Darr and his wife, Rachel, of Leesburg, VA. She is also survived by; three brothers, Edward Benner, of Boalsburg, Thomas Benner and his wife, Janet, of Bellefonte, and Joe Benner and his wife, Deb, of Zion, and one sister, Helen Eckley and her husband, Dale, of Bellefonte. Along with her parents and husband, Sis was preceded in death by; her son-in-law, Duane Darr, one brother, Richard Benner, and two sisters, Louise Lindsey and Dorothy Hull. Following Sis's wishes, there will be no public visitation or memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

