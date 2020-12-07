Theodore J. Young
July 8, 1933 - December 5, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Theodore J. Young, 87, of rural Bellefonte passed away at his home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Theodore was born in Hublersburg on July 8, 1933, the son of the late James C. and Helen A. Harter Young. He was married to the former Helen (Smoyer) Young who passed away on
June 4, 2018. He is survived by his son, Timothy Young of Runville, his daughter, Kimberly Moore of Runville, his brothers, Dale (Norma) Young of NY and Mike Young of Mingoville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian Young of Julian, Travis Young of State College, Sierra (Brad) Page of
Julian, his great grandson, Aidan Young, his best Buddy and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Shirley Young, his sisters, Virgina Meyer, Mildred Rogers; his brothers, James C. Young, Jr., Glenn Young and also his daughter-in-law, Brenda Young.
He served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He retired from Penn State University as a machinist. He attended the Summit Hill Wesleyan Church. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn
State Nittany Lion and Bald Eagle Area sports fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family.
Services and burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online
condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
