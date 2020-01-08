Theodore James Sauers July 8, 1952 ~ January 6, 2020 Theodore James "Teddy" Sauers, 67, of State College, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at home. Born July 8, 1952, in State College, he was the son of the late Le Roy L. Sr. and Helen Marie Sunday Sauers. He is survived by one brother, Richard E. Sauers and his wife, Barbara, of Boalsburg and one sister, Maryann Sauers Clouser of Bellefonte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brother's and one sister. Teddy was a 1970 graduate of State College High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in November of 1971. He worked in maintenance at various locations throughout his career. Teddy was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He was also a life member of the State College American Legion Post 245 and the State College . He enjoyed hunting and loved the outdoors. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020