Theodore M. Musser May 1, 1931September 22, 2019 Theodore M. Musser, 88, of Deland, Florida, passed away, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family. Theodore was born May 1, 1931 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to William and Kathryn (Knisley) Musser. He was a proud staff sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Theodore is survived by his two sons, Ted Musser and wife Shirley of Deland, FL, Mark Musser of Jacksonville, FL, daughters Wendy Haley of Deland, FL and Lisa Burt and husband Rick of Lititz, PA. along with five grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Musser, and son, Steven Musser. He is laid to rest at The Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019