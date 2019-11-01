Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa "Betty" Sapanski. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Victory Catholic Church 820 Westerly Parkway, State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa "Betty" Sapanski September 1, 1926 ~ October 30, 2019 Theresa "Betty" Sapan- ski, 93, of State College, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Juniper Village. She was born on September 1, 1926, to the late Frank and Molly Brown in Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up and where she later married the love of her life, Walter Sapanski Jr. in June of 1949. They soon began their family that would grow to total seven children. They moved to Brooklyn Corner in College Heights in 1969 where Betty served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and was very involved in running the Red Cross Blood Drives at the Knights of Columbus for many years. She volunteered in many capacities at Our Lady of Victory and helped her husband in starting the local St. Vincent DePaul chapter. They loved to travel and her pre-trip packing regime, before setting off in their Cadillac, is legendary. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything but truly loved all children. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Jr., her son, Walter III and son in-law, Michael Poorman. She is succeeded by her children, Robert Lumley-Sapanski (Katherine), Theresa, Keith, Kevin (Tena), Ellen, and Claudia Poorman (Kevin), as well as nine grandchildren, Aracoma, Justine, Audrey, Jonathan, Iza, Scot, Heather, Cortney, Taylor and fourteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating. Burial will be in Grays- ville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

Theresa "Betty" Sapanski September 1, 1926 ~ October 30, 2019 Theresa "Betty" Sapan- ski, 93, of State College, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Juniper Village. She was born on September 1, 1926, to the late Frank and Molly Brown in Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up and where she later married the love of her life, Walter Sapanski Jr. in June of 1949. They soon began their family that would grow to total seven children. They moved to Brooklyn Corner in College Heights in 1969 where Betty served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and was very involved in running the Red Cross Blood Drives at the Knights of Columbus for many years. She volunteered in many capacities at Our Lady of Victory and helped her husband in starting the local St. Vincent DePaul chapter. They loved to travel and her pre-trip packing regime, before setting off in their Cadillac, is legendary. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything but truly loved all children. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Jr., her son, Walter III and son in-law, Michael Poorman. She is succeeded by her children, Robert Lumley-Sapanski (Katherine), Theresa, Keith, Kevin (Tena), Ellen, and Claudia Poorman (Kevin), as well as nine grandchildren, Aracoma, Justine, Audrey, Jonathan, Iza, Scot, Heather, Cortney, Taylor and fourteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating. Burial will be in Grays- ville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close