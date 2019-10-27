Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Putt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas A. Putt January 5, 1948October 24, 2019 Thomas A. Putt, 71, of State College, committed his spirit into the hands of his Savior and Heavenly Father at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte on October 24, 2019. Tom was born in Bellefonte on January 5, 1948. He was the son of the late Albert H. and Hazel K. (Sayers) Putt. On October 9, 1976 he married his beloved wife Lois (Coakley) Putt who preceded him in death on July 7, 2017 after celebrating 40 years of marriage. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Michelle Ann Putt on October 17, 1977. Tom attended Bald Eagle Area High School up until his senior year when his family moved to Bellefonte where he graduated from Bellefonte Area High School. After high school he proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Medical Corpsman. He received medical training at Fort Hood and Fort Sam Huston in Texas. Tom served during the Viet Nam War, serving in Company A the 48th Medical Battalion as a Medic and ambulance driver. While in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifle Sharpshooter, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Field Medical Badge, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal, and Viet Nam Service Metal with four Bronze Service Stars. After being Honorably Discharged from the Army he attended and graduated from Centre County VocationTechnical School (now Central Pa. Institute of Science and Technology) as an LPN. Tom worked at Rockview State Correctional Institute in the Medical Department. He retired from there in 1997. Tom loved flowers. Retirement gave him more time to plant and enjoyed working in his flower beds. Tom is survived by two sisters, Emogene "Emmy" Walk and her husband Grant of Port Matilda and Cora "Vikki" Ammerman and her husband William of State College. Tom was a member of the Woody Crest United Methodist Church in State College. Please join his family in a celebration of his life at the Dean K Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg on Friday November 1, 2019 (All Saints Day) with Pastor Renee J. Ford officiating. Family visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, Pa. 16853 or memorial donations (in Tom's name) to the Woody Crest United Methodist Church, 219 Clearview Ave., State College Pa. 16803, both are welcomed. Interment will be in the Advent Cemetery in Boggs Township, Centre County and will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. The family would like to thank Jerry and the staff at Medi Home Health and Hospice and the staff at Centre Crest for his excellent care during his stay there. Online condolences to the family and signing of the guestbook may be made at

