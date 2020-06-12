Thomas B. "Tom" Swank January 8, 1963 ~ June 10, 2020 Thomas B. "Tom" Swank, 57, of Spring Mills, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born on January 8, 1963, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Howard T. "Tom" Swank and Virginia N. (Neff) Swank of Milesburg. Tom was a 1981 graduate of Penns Valley High School and the heavy equipment operator program at the Centre County Vocational Tech School. He was the owner and operator of his own business, Thomas B. Swank Excavating, for 39 years. Along with his mother, Tom is survived by his companion of 10 years, Tanya I. Lucas of Spring Mills; one sister, Julia L. DePace and her husband, Matthew, of Glenside, PA; one niece, Emily DePace and one nephew, Nicolas DePace. Along with his father, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Dylan T. Swank, who was taken from this earth on September 17, 2006. Tom was a member of the Potters Mills VFW Post #9575, the American Legion Smith-Pletcher Post #779 in Centre Hall, and the Millheim Fireman's club. He enjoyed running heavy equipment, wood cutting, attempting to make things grow in his garden, and making homemade spaghetti sauce. He treasured his car rides and daily walks with two of his favorite buddies that were always at his side, Colby and Tracker. His love of candy was like no other, especially stale peeps that always ended up roasted over a fire, because there was no other way to eat them. He had a sense of humor and liked his bumper stickers. To his family and friends, Tom was always known as the guy that would always be there lending a hand and helping others in any way that he could. His "grandchildren" meant the world to him, he loved spending time with Gracie, taking Bentley on equipment rides through the yard, and meeting Paisley for the first time. He was a mentor to many kids and was affectionately referred to as someone's brother, uncle, dad, or pap. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10am-12noon at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall, with the funeral service immediately following at noon with Pastor Craig Munnell officiating. A private burial will be held at the Emmanuel Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Tusseyville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's memory to the Dylan T. Swank Scholarship Fund, make checks payable to Central PA Institute, 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 12, 2020.