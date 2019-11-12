Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Noffsker. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas C. Noffsker January 2, 1946November 8, 2019 Thomas C. Noffsker, 73, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Altoona, on January 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Eunice F. (Carbaugh) Noffsker. Tom was a 1964 graduate of Altoona High School. He enlisted in the United States Air National Guard in 1966 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1972 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He graduated from the Pennsylvania Police Academy in 1969. Tom served as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer for 25 years until his retirement in 1994. Tom is survived by one brother, Richard Noffsker (Greta), of New Enterprise, nephew, Aaron Noffsker, niece, Lindsay Cherry (Ryan), great nephews, Jake Cherry, Eli Cherry, and Bryce Noffsker, and great nieces, Monica Noffsker and Madison Cherry. Also surviving is his lifelong friends, Darrell Early and Karen Lascoli and Tom's beloved dog, Kyra. Tom was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Altoona. Additionally, he was a member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge 1094, Pleasant Gap American Legion Post 867, and the AAST (American Association of State Troopers). He enjoyed many hobbies over the years, playing baseball while growing up, where he pitched in the Greater Altoona City League, golf, entertaining and cook outs. He was a lover of animals, especially his Dobermans. Tom was an avid Penn State football fan and loved his luxury vehicles. He treasured the many special friendships that he built over the years from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bellefonte Elks. Friends will be received on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9-10am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 10am at the funeral home with Rev. Calvin Miller officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at

