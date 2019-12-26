Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Calvin Crandell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Calvin Crandell July 11, 1934-December 9, 2019 Tom Crandell died peacefully on Monday, December 9th with loving family by his side. He was 85 years old. Tom was born on July 11, 1934 in Grampian, PA to William and Mildred (Suzie) Crandell, the youngest of 11 children. He attended State College Area High School and graduated with the class of 1954. Right after high school, he served in the U.S Air Force from 1954 to 1962. As Airman First Class, he was stationed in South Dakota, Florida, the Phillapines and England. In 1967, while working at W.B. Keeler's Book Store in State College, he met and married Ethel Remely Cannon. They made their home in State College and Tom worked for Levine's Men's store for several years during the 1970's. He also worked for Lion's Pride for a few years before they decided to move to Colorado in 1981 to be closer to their children and first-born grandchild. Tom continued to work in men's clothing until he finally retired at the age of 75. Tom is survived by his sister Leah Ann/Peach Russell of Coudersport, PA, daughters Carla Cannon of Mount Dora, FL and Barbara Cannon of San Antonio, TX; sons Dave Cannon (Jean) of Emery, SD, and Jim Cannon (Josie) of Denver, CO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceding him in death were his wife Ethel, son Chris Cannon, brothers Robert, Richard, Gerald and Jim; sisters Pearl, Jean, Betty, Mary/Mamie, Jeanette; parents William and Suzie. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the of Colorado.

