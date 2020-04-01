Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward "Tom" Heverly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Edward Heverly September 14, 1945-March 26, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Edward Heverly, 74, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home in Bellefonte. He was born on September 14, 1945, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Clarence J. and Ann Elizabeth (Love) Heverly. On September 23, 1967, in Huntingdon, PA, he married Lorelei (Dietz) Heverly who survives at home. They were married for 52 years and raised four wonderful children together. Thomas served his country in the United States Navy from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam War, earning his honorable discharge. Tom worked as a machinist at Cerro Copper & Brass. He proudly retired after 30-plus years of service. Tom was also a fireman for the Centre Hall Fire Company. Some of his favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing and most importantly, camping. He and Lorelei always enjoyed taking their family on weekend camping trips. Along with his wife, he is survived by four children, Kimberly Bailey (Jeff Holden), Teresa Hebert (G. Wayne Bills), Roseann Eyer (Todd), Bradley Heverly; nine grandchildren, Kurtis Bickle (Tiffany Gregory), Kyle Bickle, Kayla Heverly, Jacob Hebert, Megan Bailey, Tabitha Hebert, Lilyan Eyer, Delaney Eyer, Carson Eyer; five great-grandchildren, Kaden Bickle, Korbin Bickle, Kolten Bickle, Ryan Povoski, and Owen Povoski and three sisters; Delores Nichols, Judy Koleno (George) Pat Boyles (Chuck); one sister-in-law, Alice Heverly. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Heverly. A memorial service for Thomas will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to your local fire company. An online guestbook may be signed and contributions sent to the family at

www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020

