Dr. Thomas Klena February 13, 1939 ~ May 18, 2020 Dr. Thomas (Tom) Eugene Klena of Catawissa passed away at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA on May 18, 2020. He was 81 years old. He was a long-time resident of Aaronsburg, PA and a native of Windber, PA. He was born in Johnstown, PA on February 13, 1939 to the late Matthew J. and Margaret A. (Tankersley) Klena. On November 22, 1962 he married Diane Lee Sharpe. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Tom was a 1958 graduate of Windber High School where he was a starting tackle on Windber's perpetually successful football team. He went on to study at Georgetown University and ultimately received a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1964 from the University of Pittsburgh. He began his professional career practicing dentistry with his father and his brother, Matthew, in Windber. Eventually, he started his own dental practice at the Penns Valley Medical Center in Spring Mills, PA. where he spent forty years from 1972- 2012. During his long career as a dentist he also worked for the Westmont Rehabilitation Center in Johnstown, PA, and the Laurelton Center in Laurelton, PA. He was joined by his son Michael in 1998. During his final years as an active dentist, he took great pleasure sharing his immense knowledge and experience by teaching future dental hygienists at Penn College in Williamsport, PA. He greatly enjoyed the interactions with his patients, staff, and students while practicing dentistry and would provide care to anyone in need at any time of the day or night. Tom and Diane raised seven children: Jude (Minako) of Chesapeake, VA; James (Leah) of Norfolk, VA; Michael (Susan) of Aaronsburg; John (Justine) of Aaronsburg; Jerome (Kazuko) of Aaronsburg; Joel (Carlene) of Danville, PA; and, Joy (Ryan) Hoey of Marcellus, NY. They have 22 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to his wife Diane, Tom is survived by his brother Michael and sister Catherine Surkosky. He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Daniel. An avid Pitt fan, many happy memories of Pitt football games and the Big East tournament are associated with him. Tom's most enduring legacies, however, will be the love and support he gave to his children and the high standard he set in self-sacrifice on behalf of his children. His willingness to provide them with life experiences and education opportunities serves as a gift passed by his descendants to future generations in his honor. He was a parishioner at Saint Kateri Catholic Church in Spring Mills and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement c/o University of Pittsburgh, 128 North Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA. 12560. Please note the Dental Medicine Scholarship Fund in memory of Dr. Thomas Klena. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, Milton, PA. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 22, 2020.